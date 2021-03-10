Watch: EXO’s Chanyeol Overcomes Stage Fright In “The Field” Trailer

Upcoming movie “The Field” shared a transferring new trailer!

The jukebox musical movie tells the story of aspiring musician Ji Hoon (EXO’s Chanyeol) and Min Soo (Jo Dal Hwan), a washed-up music producer who was once a giant shot within the business. Collectively, they embark on a miraculous musical journey.

The newest teaser begins with Ji Hoon performing a stupendous rendition of Coldplay’s “A Sky Stuffed with Stars” on the seaside in entrance of a small crowd of individuals, together with Min Soo. “Are you actually not excited about changing into a singer?” Min Soo asks him.

Ji Hoon suffers from stage fright, and he will get scared throughout a efficiency, nervously darting off stage. “I can’t sing in entrance of different individuals,” he says. “It’s scary.”

Decided to get the gifted musician on stage, Min Soo comes up with an answer. He offloads a fridge field from the highest of a automobile and slips it over Ji Hoon, along with his guitar and all. “Good luck,” Min Soo tells him, patting the field, and the pair come to an settlement to go on a visit that includes 10 busking performances. Min Soo raves over the telephone to somebody about Ji Hoon’s attractiveness and wonderful guitar abilities. Nevertheless, they’re caught with the issue of Ji Hoon needing the field to carry out.

Because the duo travels and Ji Hoon will get to placed on reveals whereas contained in the field, he begins to like being on stage. He tells Min Soo, “I’m going to attempt once more. With out the field.”

“The Field” premieres on March 24.

