Watch: EXO’s Chanyeol Sings Billie Eilish’s “Unhealthy Man” In Teaser For Upcoming Musical Film

EXO’s Chanyeol‘s upcoming movie “The Field” has launched its first teaser!

“The Field,” which can mark Chanyeol’s first starring position in a Korean film, is a jukebox musical movie about an aspiring singer and a washed-up music producer who was once a giant shot within the business. Collectively, they hit the street and embark on a miraculous musical journey that can be directed by Yang Jung Woong, the manager producer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and shutting ceremonies.

In the newly launched teaser for the film, audiences not solely get their first glimpse of Chanyeol in his position as Ji Hoon, but additionally a sneak peek of Ji Hoon’s fateful first assembly with Min Soo (performed by Jo Dal Hwan), a success-starved music producer who at all times tries to behave cool in each state of affairs. As Min Soo watches with bated breath, Ji Hoon delivers a charismatic efficiency of Billie Eilish’s smash hit “Unhealthy Man.”

“The Field” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea this spring. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser beneath!

When you look ahead to “The Field,” watch Chanyeol in “So I Married My Anti-Fan” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)