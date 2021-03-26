Watch: EXO’s Chanyeol Unveils MV For New Song “Break Your Field” From His Film “The Field” OST

EXO’s Chanyeol has revealed a music video for his music “Break Your Field” from the OST of his movie “The Field,” which premiered yesterday!

“The Field” is a jukebox musical movie that tells the story of Ji Hoon (Chanyeol), a proficient musician that may solely carry out carrying a field over his head, and Min Soo (Jo Dal Hwan), a producer that values success earlier than anything. They set off on the highway placing on busking phases and undergo a miraculous expertise. The total soundtrack for “The Field” was launched at the moment on March 25.

Chanyeol participated in writing the lyrics for “Break Your Field,” which is extra significant as a result of “Break Your Field” represents Ji Hoon’s progress within the movie.

Right here is the “Break Your Field” music video, the place Chanyeol sings, raps, and performs the electrical guitar!

Additionally try Chanyeol’s model of Mariah Carey’s “With out You” beneath!