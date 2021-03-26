General News

Watch: EXO’s Chanyeol Unveils MV For New Song “Break Your Field” From His Film “The Field” OST

March 26, 2021
1 Min Read

EXO’s Chanyeol has revealed a music video for his music “Break Your Field” from the OST of his movie “The Field,” which premiered yesterday!

“The Field” is a jukebox musical movie that tells the story of Ji Hoon (Chanyeol), a proficient musician that may solely carry out carrying a field over his head, and Min Soo (Jo Dal Hwan), a producer that values success earlier than anything. They set off on the highway placing on busking phases and undergo a miraculous expertise. The total soundtrack for “The Field” was launched at the moment on March 25.

Chanyeol participated in writing the lyrics for “Break Your Field,” which is extra significant as a result of “Break Your Field” represents Ji Hoon’s progress within the movie.

Right here is the “Break Your Field” music video, the place Chanyeol sings, raps, and performs the electrical guitar!

Additionally try Chanyeol’s model of Mariah Carey’s “With out You” beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.