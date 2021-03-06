Watch: EXO’s Chanyeol’s Upcoming Film “The Field” Reveals New Trailer, Posters, And Premiere Date

EXO’s Chanyeol‘s upcoming movie “The Field” has formally introduced its premiere date—and launched an thrilling new trailer!

“The Field,” which is able to mark Chanyeol’s first starring position in a Korean film, is a jukebox musical movie about an aspiring singer and a washed-up music producer who was once an enormous shot within the trade. Will probably be directed by Yang Jung Woong, the chief producer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and shutting ceremonies.

The upcoming film, which is about to hit theaters in Korea on March 24, has now unveiled a brand new trailer and character posters of its two leads.

Chanyeol’s poster introduces his character as “busker Ji Hoon, who resides inside a field,” whereas Jo Dal Hwan’s poster describes his character as “producer Min Soo, who desires of hitting it huge simply as soon as.”

In the meantime, within the newly launched trailer for the movie, Ji Hoon sings passionately whereas taking part in guitar in a recording studio. Min Soo then cautiously approaches him to ask, “Are you actually not serious about turning into a singer?”

The clip goes on to indicate the 2 males bonding as they hit the street collectively and embark on the musical journey of a lifetime. On the finish of the trailer, Min Soo tells Ji Hoon, “Similar to our contract says, [we’re splitting this] 50-50.” Ji Hoon responds by asking, “The place are we going subsequent?” Min Soo replies brusquely, “Simply observe me,” however he reveals that he cares greater than he lets on by silently serving to Ji Hoon carry his issues.

Take a look at the brand new trailer and posters for “The Field” beneath!

Watch Chanyeol in his movie “So I Married My Anti-Fan” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)