Watch: EXO’s Chen Emotionally Sings “Your Moonlight” For “Do You Like Brahms?” OST

September 8, 2020
Chen has lended his voice for a brand new drama!

On September eight at 6 p.m. KST, the EXO member launched “Your moonlight” for the “Do You Like Brahms?” OST.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Chen’s emotional voice brings heat to the drama with “Your moonlight,” a tune accompanied by piano and an orchestra.

Take a look at the music video under:

Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” with English subtitles:

