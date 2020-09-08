Watch: EXO’s Chen Emotionally Sings “Your Moonlight” For “Do You Like Brahms?” OST

Chen has lended his voice for a brand new drama!
On September eight at 6 p.m. KST, the EXO member launched “Your moonlight” for the “Do You Like Brahms?” OST.
“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.
Chen’s emotional voice brings heat to the drama with “Your moonlight,” a tune accompanied by piano and an orchestra.
Take a look at the music video under:
Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” with English subtitles:
Watch Now
