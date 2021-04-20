Watch: EXO’s Kai And Bae Jung Nam Compliment Each Other In Teaser For Season 2 Of Fashion Variety Show

EXO’s Kai will be joining the second season of tvN’s “The Devil Wears Jung Nam”!

“The Devil Wears Jung Nam” is a short-form variety show in which actor Bae Jung Nam, known for being a fashionista, sets himself up as the owner of a men’s clothing shop and helps people with their problems about clothes. It airs in five-minute installments on tvN and in its full version on YouTube.

Kai will join the second season to lend his expertise as a fashion icon of people in their 20s, as well as show off his chemistry with Bae Jung Nam. The two men will visit various shops in order to solve people’s clothing problems.

The new teaser shows the first meeting between the two fashionistas. As soon as Bae Jung Nam sees Kai, he skips over the interview process and hires him on the spot. He says, “He’s even more good-looking in real life. He makes a good impression.” Kai returns the compliment by saying, “I always thought you were really cool.” Kai makes a different impression with his bluntness on producing director (PD) Na Young Suk, who asks him for his opinion on some clothes and he responds, “I wouldn’t wear it if it was me.”

PD Jang Eun Jung said, “Kai, who has superior taste in style and is very sincere about clothes, will be joining the second season. The new season will show the new fashions and chemistry that Kai and Bae Jung Nam create together.”

The second season premieres on April 24 at 7:20 p.m. KST.

