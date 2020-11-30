General News

Watch: EXO’s Kai Drops Alluring MV For Solo Debut Track “Mmmh”

November 30, 2020
EXO’s Kai has unveiled the music video for his solo debut track “Mmmh”!

“Mmmh” is the title observe on Kai’s upcoming first solo album “KAI,” which can be launched at 6 p.m. KST later this present day (November 30). “Mmmh” is an R&B pop observe with a minimal sound and an addicting melody, and the lyrics confidently painting the attraction one feels to somebody one has met for the primary time.

Watch the charming music video under:

Forward of the discharge of his album, Kai can be holding a V Dwell broadcast titled “KAI : THE OPENING LIVE” at 5 p.m. KST. At 9 p.m. KST, Kai will carry out “Mmmh” for the primary time at Naver NOW’s “PARTY B.”

