Watch: EXO’s Kai Gives Fans Closer Look At Stunning Choreography For “I See You”

EXO’s Kai showcased his lovely dancing in a brand new video!

On Could 2, choreographer and SM Leisure efficiency director Shim Jae Received shared a brand new video of Kai dancing onstage to “I See You.” Kai first confirmed off a solo efficiency to the monitor at EXO’s “EXO PLANET #4 – The EℓyXiOn” live performance, in addition to the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The following day, the EXO member shared a clip of the video on his Instagram account, including, “I don’t even bear in mind filming this. When did I movie this?”

Kai additionally credited Mihawk Again, Sick Lee, and Shim Jae Received as choreographers (and Shim Jae Received as soon as once more because the video director).

Take a look at the clip posted by Shim Jae Received under!