Watch: EXO’s Kai Mesmerizes As He Shows The Details Of “Mmmh” Choreography In Dance Practice Video

EXO’s Kai launched a dance follow video for his solo debut monitor “Mmmh“!

After gaining recognition for his excellent dance expertise since his debut with EXO in 2012, Kai debuted as a soloist on November 30 along with his mini album “KAI.” On December 11, he gave a take a look at all the main points of the dance in a follow video, exhibiting his strikes which can be each clean and highly effective! The video ends with some humorous bloopers.

Test it out under:

