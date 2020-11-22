Watch: EXO’s Kai Returns To “Wonderful Saturday” With Close Friend VIXX’s Ravi In New Preview

EXO’s Kai is sticking round for the following episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

On November 21, the variability present aired a preview of its upcoming episode—and after showing as a visitor on this week’s broadcast, it seems that Kai can be returning for subsequent week’s present as properly.

Kai begins the clip by introducing himself and explaining, “As we speak, I’m right here to advertise my album [instead of SHINee‘s Taemin‘s].” His good good friend VIXX’s Ravi then introduces himself because the visitor who’s made essentially the most appearances on “Wonderful Saturday” up to now.

Because the forged members participate in a quiz, Park Na Rae factors out that the friends aren’t often the final folks remaining (who haven’t but gotten an accurate reply). She encourages the 2 idols to maintain throwing out any guesses they’ll consider, and each Ravi and Kai crack everybody up with their sudden guesses.

Kai goes on to declare his full confidence in SHINee’s Key‘s lyric-guessing abilities, regardless of Key’s fellow forged members expressing their doubts. He even goes as far as to inform Key, “Hyung, you’re like a god.” When Park Na Rae remarks, “I don’t really feel nice about this [guess],” Kai hilariously replies, “That’s since you lack religion.”

The following episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on November 28 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!

Watch Kai in his drama “The Miracle We Met” with English subtitles right here:

