Watch: EXO’s Kai Shows His Home And A Chaotic Visit From Niece And Nephew In “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) Preview

EXO’s Kai might be showing on the following episode of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

A new preview for the program options golfer Park Se Ri and Kai giving a glimpse of their on a regular basis lives. Kai shares that he’s been residing on his personal for 4 months, and the teaser reveals a look at his dwelling.

“There have been occasions after I wanted some alone time,” Kai says. “I’m so comfortable even simply staying nonetheless.”

He will get a go to from his energetic niece and nephew, and he tries to persuade them to calm down. “Do you wish to see me dance?” he asks them, and his niece loudly repeats, “No!”, making him giggle.

After they go away, Kai spends some quiet time in his pajamas. He tries to deal with his passion, however his canine is on the lookout for consideration and Kai simply provides in and pets him as an alternative.

Watch the preview beneath!

Kai’s episode of “Home Alone” airs on November 20 at 11:10 p.m. KST. The idol is at the moment gearing as much as make a solo debut on November 30.

Watch “Home Alone” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)