Watch: EXO’s Lay Drops Cinematic MV Teaser For Upcoming Solo Track “Lit”

A music video teaser has been launched for the title monitor of EXO member Lay’s upcoming album!

Lay’s fourth solo album “LIT” might be launched in two elements. The primary half, containing six tracks together with title monitor “Lit,” will drop on June 1, whereas the second half might be launched at a later time with these six tracks and extra. “LIT” is described as M-POP (Combine-Mandarin-Pop), a fusion of Chinese language conventional music and Western pop. “LIT” surrounds the theme of the previous life and the life after that.

Beforehand, Lay pre-released the monitor “Jade,” which was obtained with an explosive response in China.

Watch the music video teaser for Lay’s upcoming title monitor “Lit” beneath!

Additionally take a look at the album cowl for “LIT” in addition to stills from the “Lit” music video right here:

