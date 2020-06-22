Watch: EXO’s Lay Wows With Moody Dance Practice Video For “Lit”

EXO’s Lay has launched a dance follow video for his newest track “Lit”!

“Lit” is the title monitor on Lay’s new solo album “LIT,” the primary a part of which was launched on June 1. The monitor is claimed to include the angle of king Xiang Yu from “Farewell, My Concubine,” and the lyrics mirror the grand aspirations of a king.

Following the discharge of a cinematic music video that delighted viewers’ eyes and ears alike, Lay mesmerizes viewers along with his fluid dance strikes within the dance follow video. The video is ready within the metropolis at evening, and the darkish shadows add to the robust and highly effective beat of the track.

Take a look at the dance follow video beneath!