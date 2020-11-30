Watch: “Extra Than Associates” Cast Shares Closing Remarks In Final Behind-The-Scenes Video

The forged of “Extra Than Associates” bids their last farewell in a brand new making-of video!

The video begins with Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu revealing that they’d simply wrapped up their final filming. Ong Seong Wu shares, “Whereas filming for eight months till the ultimate filming, we spent numerous time along with Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) and Kyung Woo Yeon (performed by Shin Ye Eun). We received used to it as if have been pure, so it doesn’t really feel very actual that it’s ending.”

Shin Ye Eun agrees and provides, “I feel it’ll really feel like one thing has immediately disappeared.” She continues, “If we don’t movie for just a few days, it’ll simply really feel as if we’re taking a brief break. Now that we’ve obtained flowers, it does really feel a little bit like filming has ended.”

Ong Seong Wu additionally mentions he had enjoyable filming as a result of he was capable of meet somebody he was snug speaking to. Shin Ye Eun asks, “Me?” and Ong Seong Wu first replies, “Lots of people,” however he then confesses, “It’s about you.” Shin Ye Eun equally expresses her gratitude in direction of Ong Seong Wu, and she or he explains that she’s being honest regardless that she usually jokes round loads. Shin Ye Eun provides, “I’m grateful, and I feel you’ll stay as a memorable companion.” Ong Seong Wu feedback, “You’re tearing up.”

ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun shares, “We began filming in late spring and finally welcomed winter. I approached everybody with the position of On Jun Soo, and I’m curious to know what folks thought.” Oh Hee Joon reveals, “I feel the drama will stay in my reminiscence for a very long time as a result of I labored with such nice buddies.” Kim Dong Jun provides, “I had enjoyable filming due to Sang Shik (performed by Oh Hee Joon). Sang Shik hyung, I really like you.”

Block B’s P.O shares that it feels bittersweet and unreal that he’ll not be seeing the buddies he has repeatedly seen whereas filming. Nevertheless, he provides, “It was actually enjoyable, and I feel it’ll develop into reminiscence.” Baek Soo Min shares she was most upset that she could be parting methods with buddies. P.O thanks the viewers and expresses his hopes that the forged’s nice chemistry was delivered effectively to the viewers.

Ahn Eun Jin and Choi Chan Ho additionally remark that they’d a enjoyable time filming with shut buddies and nice workers. The 2 actors bid their last farewell by thanking the viewers in addition to all of the actors and workers members concerned within the manufacturing of the drama.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

Watch “Extra Than Associates” on Viki beneath:

Watch Now