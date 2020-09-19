Watch: “Extra Than Buddies” Cast Describe Their Characters And Share Their Reasons For Joining The Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Extra Than Buddies” gave viewers a brand new glimpse into the principle characters by means of an interview with the forged!

“Extra Than Buddies” is a brand new romance drama about two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with each other over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun will star as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu will play photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who all of a sudden begins to see her in a distinct gentle.

Ong Seong Wu began off the interview by describing his character of Lee Soo as a cool photographer who’s well liked by everybody and has an elegant aura. When requested why he chosen the position, Ong Seong Wu responded, “I actually wished to strive performing in a romantic comedy not less than as soon as. I wished to fulfill a personality who had an gratifying, affectionate, and funky however reserved persona. Lee Soo is strictly that sort of character.”

Ong Seong Wu was then introduced with three completely different talents to select from: the power to make somebody fall in love with him, the power to return to the previous, and the power to make a big amount of cash. Talking along with his character in thoughts, he selected the power to return to the previous. Ong Seong Wu defined that Lee Soo was going to remorse plenty of his previous actions, so he would wish to return and do issues in a different way.

Subsequent up, Shin Ye Eun launched Kyung Woo Yeon as a deep character who harbored a one-sided crush on one man for 10 years. She stated that she selected to star within the drama after seeing so many prospects within the script, and additionally as a result of she was drawn to the character of Kyung Woo Yeon.

When Shin Ye Eun was requested to pick a particular potential for Kyung Woo Yeon, she additionally selected the power to return to the previous, saying, “I feel Woo Yeon’s life would change just a bit bit if she went again to the previous.” She defined that she wished to regulate Kyung Woo Yeon’s feelings earlier than she fell in love.

ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun then launched his character of On Jun Soo, describing him as a captivating and enticing writer. On why he selected to tackle the position, Kim Dong Jun responded, “The script was actually attention-grabbing. I used to be additionally interested by how I might be capable of specific On Jun Soo’s emotions of affection by which he solely has eyes for one lady.”

Not like his fellow actors, Kim Dong Jun chosen the power to make somebody love him as the power most wanted by his character. He stated that since On Jun Soo comes from a great family and is a profitable writer, he doesn’t have a necessity for extra money or a necessity to vary the previous. He continued, “I feel what On Jun Soo thirsts for probably the most is love.”

“Extra Than Buddies” premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

