Watch: “Favourite Leisure” Trot Boy Group SUPERFIVE Meets Up With ITZY And Shin Bong Sun Backstage

SUPERFIVE lately met up with different artists backstage at MBC’s “Music Core“!

SUPERFIVE is a brand new trot boy group shaped on the MBC music selection present “Favourite Leisure.” The members embody ASTRO‘s MJ, PENTAGON‘s Hui, former A.Cian member Hyeok Jin, Ock Jin Wook, and Park Kyung Suk.

The September 5 episode of “Favourite Leisure” gave viewers a behind-the-scenes take a look at SUPERFIVE’s latest debut on “Music Core.” Joined by “Favourite Leisure” judges Jang Yoon Jung, Kim Shin Younger, and Tremendous Junior‘s Leeteuk, SUPERFIVE visited the dressing rooms of ITZY and Capsai Shin (Shin Bong Sun’s singer persona) to advertise their monitor “All Eyes on Me.”

First, the SUPERFIVE members went to see Capsai Shin, who hilariously remained in character all through their go to. They mentioned their pleasure about debuting on the identical day, and she or he thanked the group for his or her items, which included a pepper necklace (a reference to her debut track) and a field of SUPERFIVE merchandise.

Afterwards, the group visited their senior artist ITZY, who greeted them excitedly. Ock Jin Wook shyly gifted them a field of their merchandise, and ITZY’s Yeji enthusiastically commented, “We noticed your efficiency!”

A lot to SUPERFIVE’s pleasure, Yeji and Lia adorably started copying their choreography, explaining that they’ve an identical transfer in their very own dance for “Not Shy.”

After ITZY gave the trot group a mini lesson on their choreography, they gifted every of the SUPERFIVE members one among their albums.

Hui, who debuted a number of years earlier than ITZY as a member of PENTAGON, exclaimed, “They referred to as me their senior!” Kim Shin Younger jokingly commented, “Overlook PENTAGON’s Hui, that is SUPERFIVE’s Lee Hwi Taek [Hui’s given name].”

Lastly, ITZY’s Yeji advised the group, “Congratulations in your debut.” Referencing the identify of their title monitor, she added, “We’ll at all times preserve our eyes on you.”

Watch the most recent episode of "Favourite Leisure" under!

