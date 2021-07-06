Watch Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Track | Akshay Kumar | Nupur Sanon

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Video Track (2021): It’s the most recent tune video from Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon who’s a sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. After the large hit and billion viewership of Filhaal tune video in 2019. Akshay Kumar introduced a brand new sequel of Filhaal and shared the primary glance of a tune video titled ” Filhaal 2 Mohabbat” It’s written and composed by means of Jaani and vocals for the track is given by means of BPraak. Actor and singer Ammy Virk additionally made a distinct look within the video. Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Video Track launched on July 06, 2021

Watch the Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Video Track | Akshay | Nupur | Ammy Virk

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Poster

The primary glance poster displays Akshay and Nupur on a motorcycle,

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Track Main points

Album: Filhaal 2 Mohabbat

Megastar Solid: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon

Directer Identify: Arvindr Khaira

Track Director: Jaani

Singer: BPraak

12 months Of Launched: 2021

