Watch first-look clip from episode 1 of ITV drama The Singapore Grip

The Singapore Grip launches on ITV this weekend and RadioTimes.com has an unique clip from the primary episode.

The drama follows a rich British household in Singapore on the time of the Second World Struggle, providing some “mild satire” on British colonialism, in response to our four-star The Singapore Grip overview.

Luke Treadaway stars as Matthew Webb, whose ailing father, performed by Charles Dance, runs a rubber service provider in Singapore with a ruthless affiliate named Walter Blackett.

Eager to make sure the safety of his enterprise for years to come back, Blackett goals to marry off his spoilt daughter to Webb, however finds the younger man is tougher to persuade than he anticipated.

Within the clip beneath, Main Brendan Archer (Colm Meaney) introduces Chinese language refugee Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan) to Mr Webb, the place she receives a heat welcome to his lovely residence – named Mayfair after that coveted Monopoly property.

“If it hadn’t been in your intervention, I’d have been despatched again to China, actually tortured and really in all probability killed by the Japanese,” Vera says.

Her arrival will trigger a headache for Blackett as she attracts the eye of younger Matthew Webb away kind his personal daughter, Joan (Georgia Blizzard).

Primarily based on a novel by JG Farrell, the story has been tailored right into a six-part sequence by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton (Atonement).

ITV filmed the sequence on location in Malaysia, gifting it an aesthetic fairly distinctive to different dramas on tv proper now, as showcased within the clip.

The Singapore Grip additionally stars David Morrissey as Blackett, in addition to Lilo Baier, Bart Edwards, Luke Newberry and Christoph Guybet.

The new sequence is one of many main the hotly anticipated tv season, which incorporates fellow ITV drama Des, starring David Tennant as serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The Singapore Grip premieres at 9pm on Sunday 13th September. You may order the novel from Amazon. Should you’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.