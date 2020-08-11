Watch: “Flower Of Evil” Cast Describes The Drama, Shares What They Learned From Each Different, And More

Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Gained, Jang Hee Jin, and Website positioning Hyun Woo sat down with Rakuten Viki for an unique interview and talked about their new drama “Flower of Evil”!

The tvN drama follows the story of Baek Hee Sung (performed by Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Gained (performed by Moon Chae Gained). As a detective, Cha Ji Gained begins to develop suspicious of her husband, and the couple is finally compelled to confront a darkish fact they by no means wished to face. In the meantime, Jang Hee Jin performs Do Hae Soo, the daughter of a serial killer, and Website positioning Hyun Woo portrays reporter Kim Mu Jin.

Within the interview, Lee Joon Gi described “Flower of Evil” as a narrative of “love and fact.” Moon Chae Gained referred to as the drama “unpredictable,” and Jang Hee Jin emphasised that the story will likely be stuffed with suspense. Website positioning Hyun Woo added, “It’s additionally thrilling.”

The solid then shared what they realized about one another whereas working collectively. Lee Joon Gi stated, “Moon Chae Gained’s power and persona are the exact opposite of mine. She’s detailed, and she or he takes her work very significantly and punctiliously.”

He continued, “She makes up for the issues that I lack and helps me see issues that I hadn’t realized earlier than.”

Moon Chae Gained spoke extremely of her co-star Jang Hee Jin, describing her as candy and affectionate. “I’ve solely filmed two scenes with Jang Hee Jin to date, however I can say that certainly one of her strengths is that she’s warmhearted,” Moon Chae Gained stated.

Jang Hee Jin praised her chemistry with Website positioning Hyun Woo. “I believe it’s as a result of Website positioning Hyun Woo does so effectively,” Jang Hee Jin stated. “I’m getting a number of assist from him, and it’s an honor to work with a co-star like him.”

Subsequent, Website positioning Hyun Woo described Lee Joon Gi as an “energizer.” He stated, “At any time when Lee Joon Gi is on set, he at all times offers off optimistic power.”

Lastly, the solid shared a message to their followers on Viki. Lee Joon Gi stated, “I believe we’re in onerous instances not solely in Korea however all over the world. All we may give you is a well-made drama, and we hope our drama can consolation viewers throughout these instances.”

Take a look at the complete interview with English subtitles beneath!

