Watch: “Flower Of Evil” Cast Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Final Filming

tvN and Namoo Actors have shared some behind-the-scenes clips of the ultimate shoot of “Flower of Evil.”

“Flower of Evil” aired its remaining episode on September 23, which achieved the best rankings of its total run.

Spoilers

Within the first video, Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained movie their characters’ wedding ceremony picture shoot. Moon Chae Gained complains in regards to the peak of her heels and Lee Joon Gi makes a joke in regards to the digicam tools, which retains saying, “Please wait a second” after each shot.

The video then strikes to rehearsals for the drama’s climax, during which Kim Ji Hoon’s character is shot. Moon Chae Gained acts out a few dramatic motions and Lee Joon Gi quips, “That’s how we did it within the outdated days. Now that appears cheesy.”

All of the actors proceed to joke round whereas filming the ultimate trial and reunion scenes. After little one actress Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon’s final scene, she touched the solid and crew by giving them items. Within the second video, it’s revealed that she made beaded bracelets for her “mother” and “dad” within the drama. The second video additionally exhibits the humorous strategy of looking for the proper angle to shoot the completely satisfied household of their remaining embrace.

At the top of the second video, Lee Joon Gi movies the ultimate take and takes a grandiose bow in entrance of the cheering manufacturing employees. Moon Chae Gained finally ends up bursting into tears as she sees the occasion that the employees ready for her.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes clips beneath!

Watch “Flower of Evil” on Viki:

