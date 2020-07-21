Watch: “Flower Of Evil” Reveals Closer Look At Next Week’s Intense, Mystery-Filled Premiere

tvN has shared a extra in-depth take a look at subsequent week’s premiere of “Flower of Evil.”

The drama stars Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained as married couple Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Gained. As Baek Hee Sung tries to cover his previous whereas pretending to like his spouse, detective Cha Ji Gained begins to develop suspicious of her husband and begins looking for the reality.

Within the new spotlight clip, Moon Chae Gained’s character Cha Ji Gained says to Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) whereas standing exterior of a mysterious constructing, “One reality can, in a second, flip your life into ruins. I do know that reality might be revealed sometime, however for some purpose, I really feel like if I’m going in there, I received’t be popping out once more.” She proceeds to step by the doorway along with her husband shut behind.

A detective talks a couple of suspect in a case, saying the suspect used the very same merchandise in a criminal offense as a person named Do Min Seok. Cha Ji Gained provides, “As you’ll be able to see within the safety digital camera footage, this was fastidiously deliberate. This man could be very harmful.” The clip then instantly cuts to Baek Hee Sung, who flashes a wierd smile within the mirror. He says to somebody, “I do know who killed [Lee Jang]. That’s proper. I killed [him].”

Baek Hee Sung says, “When you assist me, I’ll let you know all the things I do know. You by no means know, perhaps reporter Kim Mo Jin will reveal the id of the serial killer’s confederate.” He continues, because the clip exhibits scenes of him on the run from police, “I simply wish to dwell as Baek Hee Sung. That’s all. I don’t wish to lose my life.”

At the tip of the video, Cha Ji Gained says to Baek Hee Sung, as we see him approaching her and shutting his hand round her neck, “Select. Proper now, you’re the one figuring out the way forward for our relationship.”

“Flower of Evil” premieres July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

