Watch: Former Agent Gong Yoo Strikes Up An Unlikely Friendship With Clone Park Bo Gum In Sci-Fi Film “Seobok”

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming film “Seobok” has unveiled one other trailer!

“Seobok” is a sci-fi movie a couple of former intelligence agent named Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo) who, for the ultimate mission of his life, is tasked with making certain the secure transportation of mankind’s first human clone. Park Bo Gum will star because the titular clone Seobok, who’s the goal of many forces in search of to steal the clone for themselves.

The trailer begins off with Seobok asking, “What does ‘endlessly’ imply?” Lead researcher Im Se Eun (Jang Younger Nam), who created the clone, softly replies, “It means it by no means ends.”

The clip then exhibits a glimpse of Ki Heon who’s given the duty to assist transport Seobok. In the course of the transportation, Ki Heon makes an attempt to be pleasant to Seobok by stretching out his hand and introducing himself. As an alternative of shaking his hand, Seobook gazes at him questioningly.

Issues go haywire once they get attacked out of nowhere. The 2 find yourself alone, and Ki Heon is given orders to maintain Seobok secure till backup arrives. Ki Heon says, “It’s nonetheless harmful. We have to go someplace secure.” Seobok takes off his white masks and bluntly asks, “Why is it harmful? As a result of I’m a clone that doesn’t die?”

The 2 then wander by way of a market that’s bustling with individuals. Seobok asks if they’ll decelerate, and when Ki Heon asks why, he realizes it’s as a result of Seobok has by no means seen something exterior the lab earlier than. Ki Heon feedback, “I heard you lived in there your entire life. What did you do the entire day? All you probably did was get examined and eat meals your complete life?”

As time goes on, the 2 unexpectedly change into associates, and Ki Heon realizes there’s extra to Seobok than meets the attention. When enemies seem to finish Seobok’s existence, Ki Heon forgets the orders he was given and makes it his life’s mission to guard the clone. The trailer ends with Seobok saying, “I hold interested by my future.”

Watch the trailer under!

“Seobok” will likely be launched on April 15 by way of the Korean streaming platform TVing and film theaters in Korea.

