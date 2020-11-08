Watch: Former AOA Member Choa Drops Fierce Cover Of Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Touch Me”

Choa has returned with one other cowl showcasing her vocal abilities!

On November 7, the previous AOA member shared a video of herself overlaying “How Do You Play?” challenge group Refund Sisters’ hit debut observe “Don’t Touch Me.” Impressively, Choa pulls off the elements of all 4 Refund Sisters members—Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa.

Choa wrote within the caption in Korean, “Hey, everybody. I’m actually, actually having fun with watching ‘How Do You Play?’ lately, and so I attempted overlaying Refund Sisters’ ‘Don’t Touch Me’ for my newest cowl. Risabae did my make-up for this cowl, and he or she even got here to my filming set, which made it much more enjoyable! (She’ll be importing the video of the make-up course of on her channel subsequent week.) Please get pleasure from this cowl as properly. Thanks.”

Try Choa’s new cowl of “Don’t Touch Me” beneath!

