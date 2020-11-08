General News

Watch: Former AOA Member Choa Drops Fierce Cover Of Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Touch Me”

November 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Choa has returned with one other cowl showcasing her vocal abilities!

On November 7, the previous AOA member shared a video of herself overlaying “How Do You Play?” challenge group Refund Sisters’ hit debut observe “Don’t Touch Me.” Impressively, Choa pulls off the elements of all 4 Refund Sisters members—Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa.

Choa wrote within the caption in Korean, “Hey, everybody. I’m actually, actually having fun with watching ‘How Do You Play?’ lately, and so I attempted overlaying Refund Sisters’ ‘Don’t Touch Me’ for my newest cowl. Risabae did my make-up for this cowl, and he or she even got here to my filming set, which made it much more enjoyable! (She’ll be importing the video of the make-up course of on her channel subsequent week.) Please get pleasure from this cowl as properly. Thanks.”

Try Choa’s new cowl of “Don’t Touch Me” beneath!

Watch “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.