Watch: Former AOA Member Choa Shares First YouTube Cover Since Hiatus

Choa has shared a brand new cowl on YouTube!

On September 18, Choa returned to Instagram for the primary time in over a 12 months to share an replace on how she was doing. In that put up, she talked about that she can be posting a YouTube video the following day.

On September 19, she shared a brief however candy cowl of Maroon 5’s “Women Like You” on her private YouTube channel.

After debuting with AOA in 2012, Choa left the group in 2017, citing psychological well being points. She additionally left FNC Leisure in 2019 after her contract expired. Since leaving AOA and FNC, Choa has been an unofficial hiatus from the leisure business. In 2020, she started resuming actions, signing with a brand new company and releasing an OST for the drama “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me.”