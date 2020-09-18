Watch: Former “I-LAND” Trainees Cheer On Top 9 Ahead Of Finale + Special Performance Announced

13 eradicated “I-LAND” trainees inspired the remaining prime 9 in a video launched forward of the finale!

Seon began out the video by saying, “You’ve all carried out an important job to this point, so I hope that the reminiscences we made collectively shall be proven within the finale.” Jaeho stated they’re trying ahead to the finalists coolly pulling off the final efficiency with confidence and added, “Good luck!”

Jaebeom commented, “You would possibly really feel actually nervous as a result of it’s the finale, however you actually can do nicely.” Kyungmin stated, “I feel the truth that you made it to the ultimate is superb by itself.”

EJ expressed comparable emotions and stated, “I hope you’ll be able to placed on the ultimate efficiency in a cool manner too!” Ta-ki added, “Work laborious, as a result of the finale shall be broadcast reside. Good luck!” Geonu added, “I like you!”

Youngbin stated, “Don’t fear an excessive amount of. Do your greatest and don’t get damage.” The trainees then all cheered on the finalists.

“I-LAND” additionally introduced a shock efficiency by 22 of the contestants.

The seven members of a brand new boy group shall be decided within the “I-LAND” reside finale, which begins at eight p.m. KST on September 18.

