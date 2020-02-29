Watch Formula E Marrakesh ePrix free on BBC this weekend

Formula E stops off in Marrakesh, Morocco this weekend with a packed schedule of motion to be proven on free-to-air TV within the UK.

BBC Two will present dwell protection of the race on Saturday – one in every of two races to be beamed out on terrestrial tv this season with the Rome ePrix to observe in April.

The more and more in style electrical racing collection boasts various acquainted faces from Formula 1, together with Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein.

There’s loads of British curiosity within the sport with Alex Sims second within the Drivers’ Championship, whereas Sam Fowl and Oliver Rowland are sixth and seventh respectively after 4 races.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the particulars, instances (GMT) and schedule data that you must know to observe follow periods, qualifying and the race itself dwell and free.

How one can watch Formula E on TV

You possibly can tune in for the Marrakesh ePrix dwell for free on BBC Two this weekend.

The race begins at 1:30pm GMT on Saturday 29th February and lasts simply 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing expertise.

Alternatively, you may watch dwell protection of the ePrix on Eurosport 2.

How one can dwell stream Formula E on-line

You possibly can dwell stream the race for free through BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site.

Each choices could be considered on a number of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Marrakesh ePrix schedule

Apply and qualifying periods additionally dwell on Formula E web site, YouTube and Fb. Further broadcasters listed beneath.

Friday 28th February 2020

Apply 1 – 3:40pm

Saturday 29th February 2020

Apply 2 – 7:55am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport 1)

RACE – 1:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport 2)