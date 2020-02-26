Watch Formula E Marrakesh ePrix free on BBC this weekend

Formula E stops off in Marrakesh, Morocco this weekend with a packed schedule of motion to be proven on free-to-air TV within the UK.

BBC Two will present stay protection of the race on Saturday – one in every of two races to be beamed out on terrestrial tv this season with the Rome ePrix to observe in April.

The more and more standard electrical racing collection boasts plenty of acquainted faces from Formula 1, together with Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein.

There’s loads of British curiosity within the sport with Alex Sims second within the Drivers’ Championship, whereas Sam Chook and Oliver Rowland are sixth and seventh respectively after 4 races.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the entire particulars, occasions (GMT) and schedule data you want to know to observe observe periods, qualifying and the race itself stay and free.

The way to watch Formula E on TV

You may tune in for the Marrakesh ePrix stay for free on BBC Two this weekend.

The race begins at 1:30pm GMT on Saturday 29th February and lasts simply 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing expertise.

Alternatively, you possibly can watch stay protection of the ePrix on Eurosport 2.

The way to stay stream Formula E on-line

You may stay stream the race for free through BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site.

Each choices might be considered on a bunch of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Marrakesh ePrix schedule

Observe and qualifying periods additionally stay on Formula E web site, YouTube and Fb. Further broadcasters listed beneath.

Friday 28th February 2020

Observe 1 – 3:40pm

Saturday 29th February 2020

Observe 2 – 7:55am (BBC Crimson Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Crimson Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport 1)

RACE – 1:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport 2)