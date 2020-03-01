Watch French Actress Adele Haenel And More Leave Cesar Awards After Roman Polanski’s Win

Because the MeToo motion has pushed intercourse crimes to the forefront of public dialog, the controversy surrounding him has gotten louder and louder. He was expelled from the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences in 2018. After An Officer And A Spy picked up 12 Cesar nominations, many in France began pushing to reform how voting is completed and even who’s eligible to vote. The outcry finally resulted in the whole Board Of Administrators for the Cesars resigning in mid-February, and even the Minister of Tradition in France issued a press release, per CNN, saying a Polanski win for guiding would ship a unfavourable message however that voters ought to separate the artwork and the artist in different classes like Greatest Movie since so many individuals labored on the film.