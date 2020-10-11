Watch: f(x)’s Krystal And Jang Dong Yoon Bring Out Their Competitive Streak In “Superb Saturday” Preview

f(x)’s Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon would be the subsequent company on tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

The 2 actors are the celebs of the upcoming OCN drama “Search,” which is a few navy workforce despatched in to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

In the brand new preview, Krystal instantly perks up her ears when the primary mission tune comes on and asks the MC if it is a tune that f(x) featured on, which Growth confirms is appropriate. As that is her tune, Krystal begins to get aggressive about getting the lyrics proper.

In the meantime, the forged is confused by the looks of a mysterious “tenth” member, who throws off their vote. Because the forged tries to pin down this mysterious “Noh Solar Woong” who’s taking part in pranks on them, Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal stay laser-focused on the mission.

This episode will air on October 17 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Try a teaser for “Search,” which will likely be out there on Viki, under!

Watch Now