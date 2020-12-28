Watch: Gary’s Son Hao Tears Up When He Finds Out He’ll Be Leaving “The Return Of Superman”

Gary’s son Hao bid an emotional goodbye to “The Return of Superman”!

On the December 27 episode of the KBS 2TV selection present, Gary advised his son Hao that it was their remaining day on this system. The singer gently defined, “Hao, you and I are graduating from ‘The Return of Superman.’ At this time is the final day you’ll be assembly the digicam administrators, writers, and PDs [producing directors].”

When Hao expressed confusion, Gary continued, “Graduating implies that you don’t go to highschool anymore,” main Hao to ask, “What about tomorrow?” Gary replied, “We gained’t be [filming] tomorrow. At this time is the final day, the day we’re graduating.”

Hao started to tear up as he requested, “So does that imply we’re saying goodbye?” Gary reassured him, “We are able to’t say that it’s a full goodbye, since we are able to meet one another once more sooner or later.”

Nevertheless, even after Gary tried to consolation the distraught Hao by telling him, “It’s not one thing to be unhappy about,” Hao couldn’t maintain again his tears as he poutily advised the employees, “I’m not going to satisfy you guys! I’m not going to satisfy you.”

Gary soothingly advised Hao, “We are able to nonetheless meet them exterior,” to which Hao requested, “What about at dwelling?” Gary replied, “I’ll inform them to come back go to us at dwelling sometimes.” The crying Hao then requested his dad, “Inform them to come back go to us lots.”

Later, when Gary tried to say goodbye to one of many cameramen, Hao tearfully exclaimed, “Don’t say goodbye! Are we parting methods now?” Gary requested, “You’re anxious that should you say goodbye, it’ll actually be the tip?” to which Hao emotionally nodded sure.

As a shock for his remaining day on the present, Gary ready a sport wherein they seemed again on a few of the highlights of Hao’s previous 11 months on this system. After Hao efficiently solved the puzzle, he was capable of unlock a present from his dad: a brand new bicycle.

Realizing that chocolate is what Hao loves most, Gary additionally ready for a drone to unload a bathe of wrapped candies from the sky. After consuming one of many chocolate candies, Hao excitedly put the remainder in his coat pockets, declaring, “Let’s take all of them dwelling.” He then adorably seemed up on the helicam filming them from above and thanked it for the chocolate, exclaiming, “Thanks, Helicam! Thanks! I’ll get pleasure from consuming them!”

Are you unhappy to see Gary and Hao go away “The Return of Superman”?

Watch full episodes of the present with English subtitles beneath!

