Watch: George Clooney’s Dramatic Reading Of BTS’s “Dynamite” Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed

March 1, 2021
Sure, you learn that proper—George Clooney has shared a dramatic studying of the lyrics to BTS’s smash hit “Dynamite”!

As a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, W journal opted to carry a digital celebration of its Greatest Performances situation this 12 months as a substitute of its common star-studded celebration in Los Angeles.

As a part of its on-line celebration, actor George Clooney carried out a dramatic studying of BTS’s “Dynamite” with a superbly straight face. After hilariously introducing himself as his pal Brad Pitt, the Hollywood star launched into studying the English lyrics to the tune with gusto.

Take a look at the epic clip of George Clooney tackling “Dynamite” under!

