Watch Gerard Butler Go Full On 300 In Sparta

That is Sparta! It’s one of the crucial iconic traces in cinema since Zack Snyder’s bloody historic motion flick was launched again in 2007. It’s a line that’s most definitely shouted at Gerard Butler each different day, however when he finds himself really in Sparta beneath the statue of the king he portrayed in 300, in fact he needed to say it!
When Gerard Butler was within the Historical Greek metropolis on Friday morning to have a good time the approaching Olympic Video games, the 50-year-old actor went full on 300 throughout a speech. Have a look under:
He’s nonetheless received it! The How To Prepare Your Dragon actor gave an empowering speech to have a good time a week-long Olympic torch relay that began in Historical Olympia on Thursday. Gerard Butler was invited to hold the torch from Mystras, Greece to Sparta. The torch will proceed its journey throughout the nation by way of to March 19. It’ll finish its journey in Athens on that date.
In the speech shared on Twitter, Gerard Butler talked concerning the legacy Spartans have left for generations to come back. He talked about how individuals look as much as them as symbols of heroism and the way he’s particularly been “profoundly” modified by their braveness and historical past. He described Sparta as “holy floor” earlier than yelling out the well-known 300 line.
The 2007 film was a large second in Gerard Butler’s profession and nonetheless his most recognizable function in cinema. The actor was honored to hitch the Greek individuals for the 2500th anniversary of 480 BC’s Battle of Thermopylae, which is the particular occasion 300 relies upon. The battle in Greece in the course of the Persian Wars had King Leonidas main a small group of 300 males in opposition to a big military of over 300,000 troopers; a suicide mission, actually.
The Scottish actor was additionally joined by Titanic actor Billy Zane, who has Greek heritage. The torch relay is custom earlier than it’s handed off to the organizers in command of that 12 months’s Olympic Video games. This 12 months the worldwide video games are anticipated to happen in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.
As a result of coronavirus considerations, this 12 months’s video games may probably face cancellation. The Worldwide Olympic Committee has stated that it’d just like the worldwide occasion to nonetheless occur, even when it is held with out spectators. The committee has requested the athletes to proceed to coach for his or her sports activities forward of the summer season video games.
Gerard Butler not too long ago reprised his function of Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen which was one other success for Lionsgate when it was launched final summer season. The studio has introduced that it’s planning to make not less than three new films starring Butler’s Secret Service agent.
