Watch Gerard Butler Go Full On 300 In Sparta

The 2007 film was a large second in Gerard Butler’s profession and nonetheless his most recognizable function in cinema. The actor was honored to hitch the Greek individuals for the 2500th anniversary of 480 BC’s Battle of Thermopylae, which is the particular occasion 300 relies upon. The battle in Greece in the course of the Persian Wars had King Leonidas main a small group of 300 males in opposition to a big military of over 300,000 troopers; a suicide mission, actually.