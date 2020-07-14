Watch: GFRIEND Bewitches With Striking “Apple” Comeback MV

GFRIEND is again with their new mini album “回: Music of the Sirens” and a music video for the title monitor “Apple”!

“Apple,” a pop monitor with a retro and stylish sound, describes a lady who wavers in entrance of temptation whereas additionally being sincere and assured about her needs. Bang Si Hyuk, Pdogg, FRANTS, and members Eunha and Yuju participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the music.

Take a look at GFRIEND’s musical and visible transformation within the “Apple” music video under!