GFRIEND is again with new music!

On November 9 at 6 p.m. KST, the woman group launched their third full album “回:Walpurgis Evening” together with the music video for the title observe.

“MAGO” is a disco style observe about turning into in control of your personal life. It was written by FRANTS, Bang Si Hyuk, members Eunha, Yuju, and Umji, and a number of other different songwriters.

Try the music video beneath: