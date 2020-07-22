Watch: GFRIEND Scores 2nd Win For “Apple” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Jeong Sewoon, VERIVERY, TOO, And More

GFRIEND took residence a second trophy for “Apple”!

On the July 22 episode of “Present Champion,” the songs within the operating for first had been BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” EXO-SC’s “10 Billion Views (feat. MOON),” GFRIEND’s “Apple,” Zico’s “Summer time Hate (feat. Rain),” and MAMAMOO member Hwasa’s “Maria.” GFRIEND grabbed the win!

Watch their efficiency and win under!

More performers on this week’s episode included Jeong Sewoon, VERIVERY, TOO, DONGKIZ I:KAN, Mister T, 3YE, Gavy NJ, GreatGuys, PinkFantasy, MustB, Kang Sori, Yukika, D.COY, and Han Ga Bin.

PinkFantasy – “Shadow”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

GreatGuys – “RUN”

Gavy NJ – “X-Girlfriend”

Mister T – “Higher Man”

3YE – “YESSIR”

TOO – “Step by Step”

TOO – “Rely 1, 2”

Han Ga Bin – “Honey! Ah~ (feat. Sam Okyere)”

D.COY – “Go Away”

MustB – “Notice”

Yukika – “Soul Girl”

Kang Sori – “Love Thief”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Jeong Sewoon – “Hidden Star”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”

Congratulations to GFRIEND!