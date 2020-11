GFRIEND brings the disco to you thru their “MAGO” dance apply video!

The group made a comeback on November 9 with their third full album “回:Walpurgis Night time,” that includes the disco title monitor “MAGO.” On November 11, GFRIEND revealed a have a look at all the small print of their fascinating and enjoyable choreography by way of a brand new video.

Take a look at the clip beneath and study the strikes your self!