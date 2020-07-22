Watch: GFRIEND Wins With “Apple” On “The Present”; Performances By Jeong Sewoon, VERIVERY, TOO, And More

GFRIEND grabbed a trophy for “Apple”!

The nominees for first place on the July 21 episode of “The Present” have been VERIVERY’s “Thunder,” GFRIEND’s “Apple,” and Jeong Sewoon’s “Say Sure.” GFRIEND took the win with a complete rating of 9,180 to Jeong Sewoon’s 2,836 and VERIVERY’s 2,511.

Watch their efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included 1THE9, 3YE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, E’LAST, MustB, Soovi, TEMBER, TOO, VERIVERY, Kang Sori, Weeekly, Yukika, and Jeong Sewoon.

Verify them out right here!

E’LAST – “Swear”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtGdOWlbltE

TEMBER – “Emptiness”

MustB – “Understand”

Yukika – “Soul Girl”

3YE – “YESSIR”

Kang Sori – “Sarang Doduk”

TOO – “Step by Step”

TOO – “Depend 1, 2”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4wBh4qZWGc

Soovi – “Make the Transfer”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@ME)”

Weeekly – “Good day”

1THE9 – “Dangerous Man”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Jeong Sewoon – “Hidden Star”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”

Congratulations to GFRIEND!