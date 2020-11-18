Watch: GFRIEND Wins With “MAGO” On “The Present”; Performances By AB6IX, WOODZ, MOMOLAND, And More

GFRIEND received a trophy for “MAGO”!

On the November 17 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place have been AB6IX’s “Salute,” GFRIEND’s “MAGO,” and Ha Sung Woon’s “Forbidden Island.” GFRIEND took first with a complete rating of 9,185 to Ha Sung Woon’s 7,810 and AB6IX’s 3,237.

Try their efficiency and win beneath!

Different performers on this week’s episode included AB6IX, DRIPPIN, E’LAST, JBJ95, LUCY, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, STAYC, VERIVERY, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Natty, Nam Seung Min, RabidAnce, MOMOLAND, GFRIEND, WJSN CHOCOME, and Ha Sung Woon.

Watch their performances beneath!

Nam Seung Min – “Twist King”

RabidAnce – “Thank You”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

STAYC – “Like This”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

LUCY – “Snooze”

SECRET NUMBER – “Acquired That Growth”

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Island”

VERIVERY – “My Face”

AB6IX – “Salute”

JBJ95 – “Jasmin”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

WOODZ – “Set off”

WOODZ – “BUMP BUMP”

MOMOLAND – “Merry Go Spherical”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

Congratulations to GFRIEND!