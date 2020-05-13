Watch: GFRIEND’s Yuju Reveals Pole Dancing Skills For 1st Time, Talks About Being Motivated By Negative Evaluation From Park Jin Younger, And More

GFRIEND’s Yuju amazed along with her pole dancing on “Video Star”!

On the Might 12 episode of the discuss present, Yuju shared that she was a giant fan of determine skating and had dreamt of being a determine skater, however her mom had opposed it as a result of she was nervous she’d get damage. She later mentioned, “I wasn’t capable of persuade my mom to let me determine skate, however she gave me permission to do pole dancing. That’s how I began, and that is my first time revealing it.”

She defined, “To be sincere, our company head opposed it a bit. He was nervous as a result of pole dancing requires there to be friction with the pores and skin. That’s why he advised me to undoubtedly not add it. However I lastly acquired permission!”

Yuju then wowed the panel along with her stunning pole dancing!

Take a look at the clip under:

Throughout the present, Yuju additionally talked about showing on “Ok-pop Star” in 2011. She shared, “On the time, I had been in an company however then my debut plans fell by way of. I used to be crying within the automotive on the way in which house when a pal advised me that it was the ultimate day for ‘Ok-pop Star,’ so I utilized. I ended up showing on tv and acquired my face on the market a bit.”

When requested what she remembers from her expertise on the present, she recounted how JYP founder Park Jin Younger had advised her that her voice sounded “widespread.” She shared, “Because of that, I used to be capable of strive more durable.”

