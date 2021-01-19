Watch: (G)I-DLE Captivates In Dance Practice Video For “HWAA”

(G)I-DLE shared a choreography follow video for his or her newest hit “HWAA“!

The group made a return on January 11 with their new mini album “I burn,” that includes the title observe “HWAA.” The music was co-composed by member Soyeon, who additionally wrote the lyrics for the observe. “HWAA” rapidly grew to become a success on the charts, reaching No. 1 on the realtime charts of main music websites Genie and Bugs.

On January 19, (G)I-DLE gave a full have a look at their dance for the observe by way of a choreography follow video! Test it out under: