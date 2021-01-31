Watch: (G)I-DLE Covers 4Minute’s “Loopy” In Fierce Relay Dance Challenge

(G)I-DLE took on considered one of 4Minute’s iconic hits in a brand new Relay Dance problem!

In the most recent installment of M2’s “Relay Dance” sequence, which options idols lining up and taking turns dancing in entrance of the digital camera, (G)I-DLE lined 4Minute’s 2015 hit “Loopy.”

(G)I-DLE beforehand went viral again in 2018 with their cowl of the senior Dice Leisure woman group’s debut monitor “Scorching Challenge.”

Take a look at (G)I-DLE’s enjoyable Relay Dance cowl of “Loopy” beneath!