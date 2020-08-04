General News

Watch: (G)I-DLE Drops Fun And Energizing “DUMDi DUMDi” Comeback MV

August 4, 2020
(G)I-DLE has returned with their new single “DUMDi DUMDi”!

A dance track with a tropical base and Moombahton rhythm, “DUMDi DUMDi” is like summer time within the type of a (G)I-DLE track. Soyeon and Pop Time co-composed the observe, whereas Soyeon wrote the lyrics for it. Within the music video, every member takes on a job: Miyeon as an actress on trip alone; Minnie, a wanderer having fun with her freedom; the homebody Soojin; Soyeon, who arrives in a convertible; cowgirl Yuqi; and the intense part-time waitress Shuhua.

Watch the music video under!

