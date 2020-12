(G)I-DLE is gearing up for his or her comeback!

Earlier this month, Dice Leisure confirmed that the woman group was making ready for a comeback in mid-January.

On December 28 at midnight KST, (G)I-DLE dropped a visible movie that showcases a ravishing and haunting idea with motifs like butterflies, rain, flowers, and hearth.

Take a look at the teaser under!

Keep tuned for extra updates on (G)I-DLE’s comeback!