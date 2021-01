(G)I-DLE has made their much-anticipated return!

On January 11 at 6 p.m. KST, the woman group launched their new mini album “I burn” together with the music video for the title monitor.

Soyeon wrote the lyrics and co-composed “HWAA,” a moombahton style monitor with a catchy hook and historically Asian instrumentation. The lyrics specific the chilly feelings felt after a breakup.

Watch the music video beneath: