Watch: (G)I-DLE Scores 10th Win And Triple Crown For “HWAA” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Yunho, HyunA, Bobby, And More

(G)I-DLE has now gained 10 music present trophies for “HWAA”!

On February 4, the nominees within the working for first place on “M Countdown” had been Golden Baby’s “Burn It” and (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA.” (G)I-DLE grabbed the win with a complete rating of seven,173 to Golden Baby’s 7,062. That is the third week in a row that “HWAA” has taken first on “M Countdown,” that means the group has achieved a “triple crown”!

(G)I-DLE didn’t seem on this episode as their promotions for “HWAA” have ended. Watch the announcement of their win under!

The performer lineup for this week’s episode included CIX; UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok; TVXQ’s Yunho; Golden Baby; Dreamcatcher; Rolling Quartz; iKON’s Bobby; VICTON; U-KISS’ Soohyun and Hoon; ONEUS; Cherry Bullet; Automobile, the backyard; Colde; TREASURE; T1419; and HyunA.

Take a look at their performances under!

Rolling Quartz – “Blaze”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

CIX – “Cinema”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

ONEUS – “No diggity”

Automobile, the backyard – “Doesn’t Matter”

Golden Baby – “Burn It”

Colde – “The Museum”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

VICTON – “Circle”

Bobby – “U MAD”

Kim Woo Seok – “What Are You As much as Tonight”

Kim Woo Seok – “Sugar”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

Yunho – “Eney Meeny”

Yunho – “Thank U”

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!