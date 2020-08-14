Watch: (G)I-DLE Scores 2nd Win For “DUMDi DUMDi” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Park Jin Young With Sunmi, Kang Daniel, Han Seung Woo, And More

(G)I-DLE grabbed a second trophy for “DUMDi DUMDi”!

On the August 13 episode of “M Countdown,” the nominees for first place have been Kang Daniel’s “Who U Are” and (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi.” (G)I-DLE took the win with a complete rating of 8,842 to Kang Daniel’s 5,340.

Performers on this week’s episode included Park Jin Young with Sunmi, ONF, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, Kang Daniel, Rocket Punch, LUCY, MAKAMAKA, MustB, Courageous Women, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, APRIL, E’LAST, 1TEAM, ENOi, Chun Myung Hoon, Cherry Bullet, and Hong Eun Ki.

MustB – “Understand”

MAKAMAKA – “Burning Energy”

E’LAST – “Swear”

Courageous Women – “We Trip”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

Hong Eun Ki – “Flower”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

LUCY – “Jogging”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

Chun Myung Moon – “Myung Hoon Is Going”

ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

APRIL – “Now or By no means”

Han Seung Woo – “Reply”

Han Seung Woo – “Sacrifice”

Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”

Park Jin Young – “When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)”

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!