General News

Watch: (G)I-DLE Scores 2nd Win For “HWAA” On “M Countdown”; Performances By AB6IX, VICTON, Yubin, And More

January 22, 2021
2 Min Read

(G)I-DLE has taken dwelling their second trophy for “HWAA”!

On the January 21 episode of “M Countdown,” the nominees for first place had been (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” and TREASURE’s “My Treasure.” (G)I-DLE got here in first with a complete rating of 9,594 with TREASURE receiving 4,528 factors.

Watch (G)I-DLE’s efficiency and win beneath!

The performer lineup in at this time’s episode additionally included AB6IX, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, BXK, VICTON, Sunwoojunga, Tune Ga In, 10cm, E’LAST, MCND, woo!ah!, Yubin, Youha, TREASURE, T1419, Hong Eun Ki, and HYNN.

Watch their performances beneath!

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

Hong Eun Ki – “ON&ON”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

HYNN – “With and With out You”

Youha – “Abittipsy”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

Cherry Bullet – “Observe Me”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

MCND – “Crush”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

ONEUS – “Intro: Satan is within the element” and “No diggity”

Sunwoojunga – “Within the Mattress”

10cm – “Winter Breath”

VICTON – “What I Mentioned”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.