Watch: (G)I-DLE Scores 2nd Win For “HWAA” On “M Countdown”; Performances By AB6IX, VICTON, Yubin, And More

(G)I-DLE has taken dwelling their second trophy for “HWAA”!

On the January 21 episode of “M Countdown,” the nominees for first place had been (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” and TREASURE’s “My Treasure.” (G)I-DLE got here in first with a complete rating of 9,594 with TREASURE receiving 4,528 factors.

Watch (G)I-DLE’s efficiency and win beneath!

The performer lineup in at this time’s episode additionally included AB6IX, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, BXK, VICTON, Sunwoojunga, Tune Ga In, 10cm, E’LAST, MCND, woo!ah!, Yubin, Youha, TREASURE, T1419, Hong Eun Ki, and HYNN.

Watch their performances beneath!

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

Hong Eun Ki – “ON&ON”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

HYNN – “With and With out You”

Youha – “Abittipsy”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

Cherry Bullet – “Observe Me”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

MCND – “Crush”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

ONEUS – “Intro: Satan is within the element” and “No diggity”

Sunwoojunga – “Within the Mattress”

10cm – “Winter Breath”

VICTON – “What I Mentioned”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!