Watch: (G)I-DLE Scores 4th Win For “DUMDi DUMDi” On “Present Champion”

August 20, 2020
(G)I-DLE grabbed their fourth win for “DUMDi DUMDi”!

On the August 19 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place have been (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” TREASURE’s “BOY,” Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco (duet with Sunmi),” Lee Hello’s “HOLO,” And Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.” (G)I-DLE took first!

Whereas the episode was a particular with out new performances, (G)I-DLE despatched in a video message to thank everybody for his or her win.

Test it out beneath!

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

