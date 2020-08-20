Watch: (G)I-DLE Scores 4th Win For “DUMDi DUMDi” On “Present Champion”

(G)I-DLE grabbed their fourth win for “DUMDi DUMDi”!
On the August 19 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place have been (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” TREASURE’s “BOY,” Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco (duet with Sunmi),” Lee Hello’s “HOLO,” And Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.” (G)I-DLE took first!
Whereas the episode was a particular with out new performances, (G)I-DLE despatched in a video message to thank everybody for his or her win.
Test it out beneath!
Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!
