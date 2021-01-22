Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 3rd Win For “HWAA” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By TVXQ’s Yunho, AB6IX, and CRAVITY

The January 22 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS“s “Dynamite” and (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” as candidates for first place. (G)I-DLE took their third win for “HWAA” with 5,846 factors over 3,510 factors for “Dynamite.”
This week’s performers embody (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, CRAVITY, E’LAST, MCND, T1419, VICTON, woo!ah!, Music Ga In, ONEUS, TVXQ’s Yunho, Jang Deok Cheol, Jang Han Byul, Jeong Sewoon, Cherry Bullet, and PinkFantasy.
Winner Announcement:
Watch their performances beneath!
T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”
PinkFantasy – “Lemon Sweet”
Jang Deol Cheol – “Fall Asleep”
E’LAST – “Harmful”
woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”
Jang Han Byul – “Used to This”
CRAVITY – “Mammoth” and “My Flip”
MCND – “Crush”
AB6IX – “Keep Younger”
Music Ga In – “I Like Trot”
ONEUS – “Intro: Satan is within the element” and “No diggity”
Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”
Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy” and “Comply with Me”
VICTON – “What I Stated”
Yunho – “Loco (Home Celebration)” and “Thank U”
(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”
