Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 3rd Win For “HWAA” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By TVXQ’s Yunho, AB6IX, and CRAVITY

The January 22 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS“s “Dynamite” and (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” as candidates for first place. (G)I-DLE took their third win for “HWAA” with 5,846 factors over 3,510 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, CRAVITY, E’LAST, MCND, T1419, VICTON, woo!ah!, Music Ga In, ONEUS, TVXQ’s Yunho, Jang Deok Cheol, Jang Han Byul, Jeong Sewoon, Cherry Bullet, and PinkFantasy.

Winner Announcement:

Watch their performances beneath!

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

PinkFantasy – “Lemon Sweet”

Jang Deol Cheol – “Fall Asleep”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

Jang Han Byul – “Used to This”

CRAVITY – “Mammoth” and “My Flip”

MCND – “Crush”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

Music Ga In – “I Like Trot”

ONEUS – “Intro: Satan is within the element” and “No diggity”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy” and “Comply with Me”

VICTON – “What I Stated”

Yunho – “Loco (Home Celebration)” and “Thank U”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”