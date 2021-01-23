General News

Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 4th Win For “HWAA” On “Music Core”; Performances By TVXQ’s Yunho, AB6IX, CRAVITY, And More

January 23, 2021
1 Min Read

On the January 23 episode of “Music Core,” (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA,” Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” have been candidates for first place. (G)I-DLE took dwelling the win with 7,229 votes, making this their fourth win for “HWAA.”

This week’s performers embody (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, CRAVITY, T1419, VICTON, TREASURE, Music Ga In, Ahn Sung Joon, Kim So Yeon, ONEUS, TVXQ’s Yunho, Jang Deok Cheol, Jeong Sewoon, Yubin, and Cherry Bullet.

Take a look at this week’s performances under!

Jang Deok Cheol – “Fall Asleep”

Kim So Yeon – “You”

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

Music Ga In – “I Like Trot”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

CRAVITY – “Mammoth” and “My Flip”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

ONEUS – “No Diggity”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

VICTON – “What I Stated”

Yunho – “Loco (Home Get together)” and “Thank U”

